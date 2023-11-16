Don’t lose Rythu Bandhu and free power by voting for Congress, says KCR

November 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao continued to harp on the Dharani portal and the Rythu Bandhu schemes, which he said were path-breaking in the country and a vote for the Congress would mean the farmers would lose the benefits from both the schemes.

Speaking at the Praja Aashirwada Sabha in Adilabad, Boath and Nizamabad, he accused the Congress of promising to abolish the Dharani portal with an aim to bring back the middlemen and also stopping the Rythu Bandhu system from destroying the agriculture sector. He said Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had termed Rythu Bandhu a wasteful expenditure while Rahul Gandhi is hell-bent on removing the Dharani portal that helped corruption-free transactions in agriculture land sales.

The Chief Minister said the schemes like Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour free power supply were designed after a lot of thought to strengthen the agriculture sector and the results were before the country to see the growth of Telangana. No State is purchasing the entire paddy production helping farmers to cultivate more. If Congress comes back to power all these will go.

KCR was critical of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy accusing him of suggesting just three hours of power was enough for agriculture. It only shows his lack of understanding of agriculture in Telangana. Mr. Reddy suggested the farmers buy 10 HP motors to irrigate the lands but who will buy such expensive motors?

Urging the voters to be serious while casting their vote, he asked them to analyse the contribution of the BRS to the development of Telangana. Any mistake now would destroy Telangana beyond repair, he claimed. Referring to the Lower Penganga project that was never fulfilled by the Congress while the BRS fulfilled its promise of the Chanaka Korata barrage that would help irrigate lands in Adilabad and Boath constituencies.

KCR further said that Telangana will remain secular and the BRS will never see the minorities as a vote bank like the Congress. He said the Congress spent only ₹2,000 crore for minority welfare while the BRS spent ₹12,000 crore during the last 10 years.

The Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Telangana interests and said despite writing hundreds of letters, the Prime Minister has not given a single medical college or a single Navodaya school. “If you vote for BJP, it will go into the drain,” he said. He further claimed that a coalition government will be formed in the country in the coming days and the BRS will play a major role in that.