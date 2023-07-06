Don’t look at BJP and BRS as separate entities: Revanth tells the booth level managers

July 06, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has asked the Booth Level leaders to be wary of the deletion of Congress sympathisers from the voters list and ensure that no voter is missed out from the list.

Speaking at the L D M Booth Level Management Programme organised by the TPCC SC Division, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that from Gandhi Bhavan to the village-level everyone should work vigilantly and be ready to face the BJP and the BRS. He said there will be a training programme for the mandal, division, district and town presidents at Rajiv Knowledge Centre, Bowenpally on July 18. Appointments of mandals and division presidents will be completed by July 15.

The Congress president asked the cadres not to see the BJP and BRS separately. “Both BJP and BRS are plotting to make changes in election laws and the Congress will fight to counter this. We need to be prepared to face other parties head-on in the elections,” he said.

He accused the State government of abuse of power under the guise of administration. There are 34,654 polling booths in the State and the State government is involved in manipulations. Votes of Congress sympathisers were being removed and booths are being changed to confuse the voter.