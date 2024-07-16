Don’t link food security cards with Aarogyasri cards to provide healthcare services: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned not to link the food security cards with Aarogyasri Health cards for providing healthcare services to the poor. He gave the instructions at a meeting held with district collectors and other officials at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Prepare digital health profile of the citizens

He wanted steps to be taken to provide Aarogyasri cards to all the people across the State and directed the officials concerned to prepare digital health profile of the citizens. Responding to the demand to provide certificates to RMPs and PMPs after training them, he instructed the officials to study the situation and explore the possibilities of fulfilling the demand.

CM favours pay hike to medical professionals working in rural areas

The Chief Minister favoured pay hike to medical professional working in rural areas so as to encourage them and suggested that a serial number was allotted to each bed in the State run hospitals. The district collectors should take steps to ensure effective medical services in tribal areas, he said suggesting that an exclusive mechanism should be put in place for maintenance of hospitals.