‘Don’t land in trouble by attempting to please political, executive bosses’: Justice K. Lakshman to HYDRAA Commissioner, Ameenpur Tahsildar

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Monday (September 30, 2024) warned Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Ameenpur Tahsildar Radha not to land in trouble by ‘attempting to please their respective political and executive bosses’.

Hearing a writ petition challenging demolition of a house in Ameenpur on Hyderabad outskirts, the judge found fault with both the authorities for razing to ground a structure on a holiday without giving an opportunity to the property owners to explain their version. “We are not happy with the HYDRAA and Ameenpur Tahsildar,” the judge said, informing the two officers that the High Court was with them in protecting government land. “But please follow the procedure,” the judge told them.

The petitioners knocked the doors of the High Court stating that the authorities pulled down their building in Kistareddypet gram panchayat of Ameenpur mandal in neighbouring Sangareddy district on September 22 (Sunday) despite interim directions issued by the High Court to maintain status quo. Three days ago, after hearing the plea, the judge directed the two officials to appear before the court either physically or virtually to explain their stand on Monday.

In compliance with the order, Ameenpur Tahsildar on Monday appeared in person before the Bench while HYDRAA Commissioner attended the court online. As the hearing began, Justice K. Lakshman sought explanation from the Tahsildar as to why she had chosen Sunday, a holiday, for demolition. “Did you not know that demolitions cannot be done on a holiday? Do you know there is a verdict of this HC’s Full Bench not to do so on a holiday? Why did you not give the time of 48 hours to property owner to vacate the place?” the judge asked the officer.

The Tahsildar was at a loss of words to explain her stand. “The entire action, against the petitioners is behind their back and in violation of principles of natural justice...,” the judge said in the order.

Turning to HYDRAA Commissioner, the judge asked if he was also unaware of the HC orders and if he did not know about the HC verdict. Commissioner Ranganath tried to explain to the High Court that HYDRAA was just a ‘co-ordinating agency’ and had sent men and machinery to demolish the building at the request of the Tahsildar.

“If Charminar Tahsildar requests you to send men and machinery on a Sunday to demolish High Court building, will you send the men and machinery?” the judge said. Mr. Ranganath said he had high regard for the courts and would not do so. In that case, why were the men and machinery sent for demolition (even at the request of the Tahsildar) on a holiday in Ameenpur case, the judge wanted the Commissioner to clarify.

After hearing to the explanation of both the officials, the judge directed them to file counter affidavits by October 15. Till then, the authorities and the petitioners should maintain status quo, the judge said.

