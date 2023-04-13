ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t know Sukesh: BRS MLC Kavitha

April 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K. Kavitha, on Thursday said that she did not know alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to use him to defame her and the BRS.

In a statement here, she said that a section of the media was bent on running a disinformation campaign against the BRS and its members. BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind was resorting to mudslinging on social media by using the “BJP tool kit” after BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao wrote to the Election Commission against her following the release of a letter in the name of Mr. Sukesh.

A section of the media did the same in the case of her mobile phones in the Delhi liquor policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They, however, stopped doing so after she submitted the phones to the ED, Ms. Kavitha said.

