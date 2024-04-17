Don’t know how we will die, poisoned in jail or shot, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

April 17, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, while addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters, conjectured that the Owaisi brothers could be jailed and killed.

Mr. Akbaruddin, who is the younger brother of Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, was speaking at an Eid Milap event in Charminar Assembly segment. While urging party workers to strengthen their relationship with the public, he said, “We are neither afraid, nor do we care. But given the circumstances today, we do not know how we will die. We do not know if Akbaruddin Owaisi too will be poisoned in jail. We do not know whether Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi will be jailed, and on the ruse of being taken to a hospital will be shot,” he said. “I am hopeful that this will not happen, but notwithstanding that , I do not know.”

The remarks came in the aftermath of two recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh — the gunning down of politician Atiq Ahmed and more recently the passing away of another politician Mukhtar Ansari, who took ill in the prison and was pronounced dead in the hospital. There were allegations that he was given slow poison.

Mr Akbaruddin then urged his party workers to imagine who would stand by them if there were no AIMIM, no party workers, and no Owaisi brothers. “This is a big strength, force, and courage which is called Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen,” he said.

Reacting to Mr Akbaruddin’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T. Raja Singh described Old City voters as bewakoof (stupid), and sought to know what the Owaisi brothers had done for their constituents. “You should have spoken about this. But you want sentiment. You want to make Muslims emotional and take their votes. This has been your policy. I want to tell Akbaruddin Owaisi that if you see history, whether it was your father or Asaduddin Owaisi, you have allied with those who formed the government in Telangana, and then you have grabbed lands and blackmailed parties and earned money.” The Goshamahal legislator expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would eventually come to power in Telangana, and described it as bhagwa raj. “Once that happens we will decide where to send you and your brother,” he said.