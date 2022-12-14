Don’t interfere with Y.S. Sharmila’s personal liberty: HC to police

December 14, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Hyderabad police not to prevent YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy from moving out of her house or party residence in Hyderabad.

Passing interim direction in a writ petition filed by Ms. Sharmila filed by way of lunch motion, the judge also ordered the police to remove the barricades, if any, put up in front of her house. The police can make arrangements for streamlining traffic flow at those places, the direction said.

However, the petitioner should not obstruct free flow of traffic movement by undertaking dharnas or demonstrations. Ms. Sharmila Reddy should also not convene any public meeting or demonstration on public roads without prior permission of the police, the judge said in the order.

Police can approach the HC and seek modification to this order if the petitioner breaches conditions imposed by the court in an order issued in an earlier writ petition seeking permission for her padayatra and another bail order, the judge said.

The petitioner’s advocate P.V. Sai Krishna, presenting his arguments, told the bench that police were unlawfully restraining his client from moving out of her house. The previous day, the government deployed huge contingents of police personnel outside her house stalling her from coming to the High Court with regard to a petition filed by her.

The police were even tracking all her movements by keeping surveillance and thus were interfering with her personal life and liberty, the lawyer argued. The Government Pleader for Home contended that Ms. Sharmila Reddy was in the habit of leaving her house by giving misleading details to the police resulting in hardships for the police to maintain law and order.

By doing so, she had violated conditions imposed by the HC in a couple of orders issued in the petitioners filed by her earlier, the GP said.