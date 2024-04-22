GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Don’t go for distress sale of paddy, Harish Rao tells farmers

April 22, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking to farmers at Mettu Bandala village in Siddipet district on Sunday.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking to farmers at Mettu Bandala village in Siddipet district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has asked paddy farmers in Siddipet district not to go for distress sale of their produce and assured that he would speak to the authorities concerned for speedy procurement in the wake of untimely rain in different parts of the State.

Mr. Rao visited the paddy procurement centre at Mettu Bandala village of Pedda Kodur mandal in Siddipet district on Sunday and interacted with farmers. They explained to the BRS leader that part of their produce was soaked by rain in spite of covering it with polythene sheets.

BRS leader examining party-soaked paddy at Mettu Bandala village in Siddipet district on Monday.

BRS leader examining party-soaked paddy at Mettu Bandala village in Siddipet district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Farmers Narayana, Raghunavva, Swamy and Mohan Reddy stated that they had brought their produce to the purchase centre more than two weeks ago but it was yet to be weighed. They also mentioned about burnout of agricultural pump-sets (motors) due to erratic supply and were yet to get crop loan waiver and bonus to paddy.

Mr. Rao spoke to the Additional Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers and District Manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation over phone from the purchase centre and requested them to purchase paddy brought there without wasting time as untimely rain would cause heavy damage/loss to farmers.

