Don’t give up lands: Bhatti tells people and assures that 24 lakh acres ‘snatched’ by BRS govt will be recovered

May 26, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhatti Vikaramarka has announced that the Congress will till the lands given to the poor people by them but now snatched by the BRS government using the Dharani portal.

“The monsoon season is coming. Don’t give up your lands, and the Congress leaders will stand by you and till those lands,” he announced at a public meeting organised at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar marking the completion of 800 km of his ‘People’s Yatra’. Spewing venom on the government for snatching lands away from poor people, he vowed to get back 24 lakh acres that the government was allegedly trying to snatch keeping them under prohibited list in the Dharani portal.

These lands distributed by the earlier Congress governments are worth thousands of crores and the BRS government had brought back the feudal lords, he said adding that the Congress would not let them go. “We will throw Dharani portal into Bay of Bengal,” he thundered amidst applause. He said the BRS did nothing and said Congress built all the major projects in the State, including Nagarjuna Sagar, SRSP and Srisailam. It would be the Congress that would build the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project as not an inch moved under this government.

Recalling his experiences of 800 km padayatra that started from Adilabad district, he said people cried while explaining how their rights were being snatched and the lands that were given by the Congress governments. At every village there was only talk of the failures of the BRS government and how they were deceived.

United Congress

The meeting reflected the unity of the Congress with all the top leaders donning the stage. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said Congress leaders were united and they would bag 12 seats in Mahabubnagar district. AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare; Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former PCC chief, V Hanmanth Rao were among who spoke.