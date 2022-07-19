Don’t give scope for disputes between Telugu States: AP Minister

AP Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu addressing press conference in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

July 19, 2022 19:58 IST

CWC and other agencies cleared Polavaram after thorough examination, he says

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has taken exception to comments made by Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on submergence of villages in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district because of recent floods in Godavari and advised the latter not to give scope for disputes between the two States.

Mr. Ajay Kumar alleged that AP Government’s decision to raise the height of Polavaram project led to large-scale submergence due to recent floods in Godavari. Mr. Rambabu who was here on Tuesday, said the Central Water Commission and other agencies gave their nod to Polavaram fixing the full reservoir level at 45.72 metres after thorough investigation. This was followed by merger of seven mandals facing threat of submergence due to Polaravam project with AP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The issue is settled. There are no disputes between the two States. There will not be any political gain because of such arguments which lack logic,” he said adding that the Telangana Ministers should not give scope for “unnecessary disputes” between the two Telugu States with their comments.

He explained that Polavaram project was taken over by the Central Government which conferred national project status on it. “Funds for the project are being given by the Centre. We are only an implementing agency,” he said.

He advised Mr. Ajay Kumar to refrain from airing his views in the open as there were other platforms where such issues could be discussed. “These issues can be taken up with the Central Water Commission, Government of India or Godavari River Management Board. It is not appropriate for Mr. Ajay Kumar to make comments on the project which has been cleared by the Central Water Power Research Institute after thorough examination,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Ajay Kumar’s claim on returning five villages to Telangana, he said the Minister should better approach the Central Government on the issue. There was also no truth in the charge that AP Government was raising the height of the project by three metres.

He said the AP Government was committed to completing Polavaram, the project with largest spillway, in phases and he would soon release a white paper on the status of the project. Asserting that the AP Government had effectively dealt with the large-scale inundation due to the recent floods, Mr. Rambabu criticised a section of vernacular media for indulging in “mudslinging” on the government.