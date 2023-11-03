Don’t get confused with what parties say, judge them on track record: KCR

November 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

“Think over what they (rival parties) think about you and what has been their attitude towards you and development of the State. Or else you will have to pay for the next five years,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has cautioned people while addressing election rallies at Bhainsa, Armoor and Korulta on Friday.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao asked the people to discuss how Telangana was at the time of State formation and how it is now with with friends and neighbours before making up mind on their vote this time as a simple mistake of supporting rival parties would take them back to the days of facing problems day-in and day-out beginning from drinking water and power supply to irrigation and procurement of farm produce (paddy).

He asked the crowds as why the ruling party in States or at the Centre had failed to even think about schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and many others introduced by the BRS government in Telangana. Pioneer of the green revolution in the country M.S. Swaminathan and UN-FAO had also hailed the investment support scheme (Rythu Bandhu) introduced by the Telangana government, he mentioned.

Telangana was also the only State among 19 having beedi rolling workers to give social security pension to them. It would be given to new workers taking up rolling and ‘thekedars’ after the elections, he stated.

“My goal is to make the farming community self-reliant in every aspect, particularly in mobilising investment required before every crop season. The day when the farmers stop approaching the moneylenders for taking up farming operations would be the day of fulfilment,” the BRS chief said.

While the farmers in neighbour States were suffering with only a few hours of power supply every day and problems in disposing their produce, the farmers in Telangana were getting 24×7 free power and hassle-free sale of their major produce such as paddy. Farmers in bordering villages of neighbouring States were purchasing small bits of land in Telangana, sinking bore-wells, availing free power and irrigating farms on their side with the help of pipes, he explained.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao urged the voters no to get confused with what parties say and assess objectively as everything was before their eyes and support the party that would protect their interests best. He sought support to G. Vitthal Reddy (Mudhole), A. Jeevan Reddy (Armoor) and Dr. K. Sanjay Kumar (Korutla).