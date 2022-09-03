Don’t fear BJP threats, KCR tells party colleagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned the party leaders including those holding posts in the government against giving any scope for the Opposition, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to be at the receiving end.

At the TRS legislature party meeting held in the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Rao was understood to have said that the BJP Government at the Centre was expected to further intensify its attack on the State Government and TRS in different forms including with the threats of CBI, ED and Income Tax investigation/raids by utilising all might at its disposal in the months to come.

He told the party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leaders not to get worried too much about such threats and instead not to give the BJP any scope to launch and intensify its attack on TRS and Telangana Government. He was learnt to have told them that BJP plans and conspiracies would not fructify in Telangana as they failed in Bihar and Delhi, although they had succeeded in Maharashtra.

Telangana was not any other State but the one formed through a prolonged struggle and agitation, he was understood to have said pumping confidence adding that BJP could not do anything to TRS and its government. He claimed that TRS would win Munugode and BJP would lose the deposit and all the surveys were indicating it.

The party would also win the next Assembly elections by winning at least 80 seats. He also explained them the party’s strategy for the Legislature session starting on September 6. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the party attended the legislature party meeting that went on for over two and a half hours.