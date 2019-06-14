Don’t displace tribals from forest: Speaker

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy has asked the collectors of two districts and forest officers not to disturb those who have been cultivating forest land for a long time as efforts would be made by the government to settle the land issues very soon.

He suggested to the authorities not to take any action against those who were in possession of forest land for cultivation before 2005 as regards tribal people and three four decades for other than tribals. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had also promised to settle the issue before the elections and as the election code been continuously in effect for the last eight months it could not be looked into, he said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was addressing the last general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad of the erstwhile undivided district, here on Friday. He appreciated ZP chairman Dafedar Raju and members and officials for their cooperation for the peaceful conduct of meetings for all the five years. Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao (Nizamabad) and N. Satyanarayana (Kamareddy), outgoing members and newly elected members were among those who were present.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that he would convene the meeting at his chambers at Assembly on June 18 to discuss threadbare the forest land issue and distribution of pattas to those who were tilling the land for a long time. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, collectors, DFOs and MLAs were invited to the meeting, he said.

He stressed the need of protection of forest land as environment must be protected for the very existence of human beings.

He asked the bankers not to adjust money released under Rythu Bandhu against farm loans as it was farm investment. Some bankers were cooperating with government and some were not and all banks must follow the instructions of government, he added.

Later, he along with collectors felicitated the outgoing ZPTC members and other members.