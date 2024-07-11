Don’t damage Hyderabad’s image, Ponnam Prabhakar asks Kishan Reddy and KTR

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar lashed out at Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy asking him not to damage the image of Hyderabad with irresponsible comments for political gains.

“Was Hyderabad’s image damaged in six months’ rule of Congress or the present status of poor infrastructure is due to your friendly party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS),” he asked. “Mr. Kishan Reddy seems to be on a mission to damage Hyderabad despite representing the city as a Parliament member for the last 10 years.”

Speaking to reporters along with Government Whip Adi Srinivas and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, he questioned Mr. Kishan Reddy’s contribution to Hyderabad as a Union Minister for the last five years. Hyderabad is known for its heritage and tourism but Mr. Kishan Reddy, despite being the Union Tourism Minister, did not contribute a single rupee or a project, he alleged.

Mr. Prabhakar accused the Minister of failing to get the SMART city project to Hyderabad from the Centre, and there was not even a single project that took shape due to his position as a Minister or even as an MP. In cahoots with the BRS for the last 10 years, Mr. Kishan Reddy was now asking the Congress government on city’s issues.

On the other hand, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen on working with the Union Ministers and MPs of all the parties for development of citie and sought the cooperation of Mr. Kishan Reddy for more funds.

Transport Minister criticises KTR

Mr. Prabhakar criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao for ‘provoking’ the unemployed and said that he speaking on behalf of unemployed youngsters was ridiculous after failing to conduct teacher recruitment or Group-I test even once in 10 years.

“We will release the job calendar as promised and the consultations are on the modalities to be adopted. Youngsters too can express their views and not fall into the opposition parties’ trap,” the Minister said. “KTR doesn’t want the government to fill the vacancies immediately.”

Ridiculing the BRS working president’s comments on the state of affairs in Hyderabad city, Mr. Prabhakar said it was KTR who was the Municipal Minister. Under his belt, Hyderabad turned into a place for land grabbing and city infrastructure was in a mess due to illegal constructions right under his nose. “What moral right does KTR have,” he asked.