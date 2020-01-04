Don’t create panic among people: BJP

BJP national secretary Sunil V. Deodhar said that except in certain universities where some students echoed anti-national slogans, the entire country and people belonging to all sections of the society, strongly support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking here on Friday, he said that neither the CAA nor the NPR are against the interests of Muslim citizens. They are only against only those who intrude the country with malafide intentions and enter from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He said that the country has the largest Muslim population in the world. Those opposing the Act are doing so with evil designs and are spreading venom for their political gains, he said, adding that nowhere in the world, except in India, are Muslims safe.

Mr. Deodhar said that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh declared themselves Islamic Republics, one after another, but India has never declared itself as Hindu State. Addressing a public meeting at the DSA Ground here, Mr. Deodhar remarked that utterances of Pakistan president Imran Khan and Rahul Gandhi on CAA are similar.

Citizens of the country will not tolerate TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders if they provoke people on religion lines, he said.

BJP State president K. Laxman said that it was the Congress which divided the country on the basis of religion. “Is it wrong to provide citizenship to our Hindu brethren in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh where they had undergone persecution all these years?” he asked.

Member of Parliament D. Arvind said that the BJP is in the hearts of people, and advised the TRS leaders not to talk against his party without applying their minds. He also advised them not to create panic among people on CAA and NPR.

Former MP G. Vivek Venkataswami, former MLA Y. Laxminarayana, party district president P. Ganga Reddy also spoke on the occasion.