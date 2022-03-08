Don’t close TIMS, Congress urges government

Utilise the services of doctors and nurses who risked their lives during COVID pandemic, says Sravan Dasoju

Congress national spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju has lashed out at the State government over reports of removing doctors and another paramedical staff from the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and demanded that those who worked risking their lives during the COVID should be retained.

At a press conference here, he said the government’s move was nothing but deceiving the people and reminded that there is a huge shortage of medical staff at all the hospitals and their services should be utilised wherever there is a shortage. He alleged that closing down TIMS was nothing but an effort to favour the private hospitals.

Mr. Sravan said the Congress party would launch an agitation and urged the MLAs of all the parties to come along in the fight. Apart from utilising the medical staff services in needy places retaining them was important on humanitarian grounds.

He said more than 1,700 nurses were removed because COVID cases have come down. “They served more than 30,000 patients during the most challenging times in human history and their services should not go waste,” he said. He said more than 2,000 vacancies for nurses exist in the hospitals apart from 100s of vacancies of doctors.