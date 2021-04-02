‘Don’t buy undivided share of lands’

Hyderabad

02 April 2021 01:17 IST

The State government has advised people not to buy undivided share of lands offered by companies as it could lead to litigations in future.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued directions to this effect to Registration and Stamps Department and Telangana State Real Estate Development and Regulatory Authority officials on Thursday.

The instructions follow the concerns expressed by the representatives of CREDAI and other real estate organisations who called on him on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Secretary was informed that sale of undivided share of land would result in cheating people. Mr. Somesh Kumar accordingly directed the officials concerned to give adequate publicity to spread awareness among people on the issue.

Home Department Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta had been asked to look into the issue and initiate appropriate action wherever instances of fraudulent deals come to the notice of the department.