Dont’ believe in sympathy drama of Oppn. parties: TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the Opposition parties, particularly those contesting the Munugode by-election, have started enacting dramas to gain sympathy of people thereby exhibiting bandages on their fake injuries, making claims of falling sick and about attacks on them during the campaigning.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, legislators M. Gopal, K. Venkatesh Yadav, M.S. Prabhakar Rao and Y. Mallesham, Sheep and Goat Development Corporation Chairman D. Balraj Yadav, former MLC M. Srinivas Reddy and others cautioned the people of Munugudoe against falling into the trap of Opposition parties’ sympathy drama.

They stated that the TRS Government had put an end to the fluoride problem not only in Munugode constituency but in all such affected areas. In case the people of Munugode lend an ear to the sympathy claims of the Opposition parties, they would be at loss as the neglect of the constituency by the elected persons would continue for one more year.

The TRS leaders alleged that the opposition parties were stage-managing ‘attacks’ to claim sympathy. While BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was claiming of falling sick, the Congress candidates Palvai Sravanthi was trying to gain sympathy by crying publicly. They claimed that TRS candidate was clearly ahead of his nearest rivals and that was why they were enacting dramas to gain sympathy.

Irrespective of TRS not representing the Munugode constituency, all government schemes reached the constituents for the last four years. The electorate of Munugode was about 2.4 lakh, the number of beneficiaries of various government schemes was nearly 2.39 lakh, the TRS leader stated. They accused the BJP that they could even resort to inciting religious sentiment as the time for campaigning was only a week.

The TRS leaders said as a political party they would take every election as a challenge and they would not practise politics for contracts and that they do not believe in conspiracies but would believe only in people’s support.