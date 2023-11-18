Don’t be deceived by Opposition rhetoric during poll time, KCR tells voters

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

“Compare what the Congress party did to Telangana when it was Hyderabad State and part of Andhra Pradesh with what the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) did over the past 10 years before making up your mind on which party to vote for,” BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged the people on Saturday.

Making a fervent appeal to people during an election rally at Cheryal in Jangaon constituency, he asked them to recall how Telangana was 10 years back. He cautioned people that the Congress in particular was out to deceive them by spreading misinformation. The BRS (earlier the TRS) was born to bring statehood to Telangana, struggled for 14 years, achieved the objective and was in the process of rebuilding the State.

“We have fully overcome the problems of drinking water and power supply and are in the process of irrigating every possible acre of land across the State. The Congress leaders, however, are out to confuse and mislead you with promises that cannot be kept,” he said. On the other hand, the BRS made promises in a systematic way and included an enhancement of social security pension amount from ₹2,000 a month to ₹5,000 a month in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he would rub his nose on the ground if the Congress proved that it was giving the pension promised to the people here in any State under its rule now. He said Telangana was the only State where cess was not collected from farmers against water supplied for irrigation and the BRS government had also written off the dues of water cess.

On the Congress leaders talk that a 10-HP capacity motor would pump water sufficient to irrigate one acre of land in an hour, the BRS chief sought to know who would bear the high cost of changing the motors from the existing 3-HP and 5-HP ones. “At least ₹30,000 crore would be required to replace the 30 lakh motors of agricultural pump sets,” he noted.

He said election rallies provided an opportunity to the people to discuss what parties say and the truth and logic of their claims before taking a right decision. He also asked the gathering why the people of Telangana should vote for the BJP given that it did not sanction even one medical collage and one Navodaya School in the newly formed State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT