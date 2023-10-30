ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t ban Razakar movie, says BJP candidate for Telangana Assembly polls

October 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP candidate for Bhongir Assembly constituency Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also the producer of the movie Razakar, has appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) not to take any hasty action to recommend banning or stopping the film from getting screened in theatres.

In a memorandum to the CEO, a copy of which was released to the media on Monday, Mr. Narayana Reddy maintained that the movie was produced only to depict history, especially of the happenings in the period between August 15, 1947 and September 17, 1948, when the Hyderabad State was liberated from then then Razakars, who were working under Kasim Razvi, a close confidant of the Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Pasha.

The BJP leader said he was hearing reports in the media about his movie having been produced to incite communal disturbances, as alleged by a few groups, and reiterated that the film was made only to enlighten the youth of the country of its history. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 17, he added.

