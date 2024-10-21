ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t alienate your properties: HC to rice millers

Published - October 21, 2024 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed owners of rice mills not to ‘alienate their immovable assets’ till November 5.

The interim direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao in a batch of writ appeals filed by the State government challenging the order of a single judge not to seize properties of rice millers under the Revenue Recovery Act.

The authorities issued notices to some rice mills to seize their properties under the RR Act stating that it was found that the rice mill owners indulged in malpractices in the supply of custom-milled rice. Challenging this seizure of properties, the rice mill owners moved the HC.

With a single judge of the HC allowing these writ petitions, the government filed appeals. The matter was adjourned to November 5.

