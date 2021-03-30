Donors help girl continue studies

Extending help: Bhavana receiving financial support from the department officials in Siddipet district.

SIDDIPET

30 March 2021 02:48 IST

Poverty-stricken student from Telangana wanted to discontinue education

Gudla Bhavana, a native of Tunki Khalsa in Telangana, completed her Class X exam with 10 GPA. For any meritorious student like her, the next step would have been to pursue further education with the same zeal and make a mark in life. However, situation in her household was different. Having lost her father Santosh Goud in August 2019, she was told by her mother not to study further as it would be a burden on the family. Her mother, a housewife who took to farming after her husband’s death, has two other daughters, who are studying in Class X and Class VIII respectively, to support.

Fortunately, Puli Raju, a primary school teacher and Srilatha, her high school headmistress, and some others in the village encouraged Bhavana to continue her education. They pooled in resources and paid the first term fee of ₹13,000 and got her admitted to the Agriculture Polytechnic at Tornala, about 10 km from Siddipet, in November 2020.

Help also came in the form of district agriculture officer P. Shravan Kumar who offered to pay her semester fees till she completes her education. Mr. Kumar said the assistance was being extended through Agri-doctors Association and any help to her would be extended by them.

As Bhavana is staying in the hostel, she is incurring about ₹3,000 per month as hostel charges, which is being met by her mother. But, it has been a huge burden for the family, Bhavana told The Hindu.

Stating that his friend Raja Goud, RDO of Banswada, came forward and extended financial help to Bhavana, Mr. Puli Raju said they were trying to identify some philanthropists who could help her in completing education.