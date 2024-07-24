‘Donkey egg’ posters spring up again

The Congress has displayed ‘Gadida Guddu’ (donkey’s egg) posters across Hyderabad again to criticise the ‘discrimination’ against Telangana in the Union Budget.

The posters with the write-up “What BJP has given to Telangana: Gadida Guddu” mocks the BJP for ignoring Telangana. ‘Gadida Guddu’ means donkey’s egg and is a metaphor for something non-existent in Telugu.

A similar campaign was launched in Telangana before the Parliament elections as well. Congress alleged that the Union Budget did not give anything to Telangana and such a discrimination was never ever in the Central Budget.

