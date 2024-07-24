ADVERTISEMENT

‘Donkey egg’ posters spring up again

Published - July 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The Congress has displayed ‘Gadida Guddu’ (donkey’s egg) posters across Hyderabad again to criticise the ‘discrimination’ against Telangana in the Union Budget.

The posters with the write-up “What BJP has given to Telangana: Gadida Guddu” mocks the BJP for ignoring Telangana. ‘Gadida Guddu’ means donkey’s egg and is a metaphor for something non-existent in Telugu.

A similar campaign was launched in Telangana before the Parliament elections as well. Congress alleged that the Union Budget did not give anything to Telangana and such a discrimination was never ever in the Central Budget.

