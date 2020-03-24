Donations pour into CMRF

Donations have started pouring into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s wife Anupama Venugopal contributing ₹ 2 crore.
Her father and retired bureaucrat K.R. Venugopal handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday afternoon. The members of Employees and Teachers unions too contributed one day’s salary amounting to ₹ 48 crore while film hero Nitin handed over cheque of ₹ 10 lakh. In addition, chairman of TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation too handed over cheque on behalf of the federation toward CMRF.
