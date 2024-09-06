ADVERTISEMENT

Donations pour in for flood victims in Telangana

Published - September 06, 2024 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of State Bank of India (Telangana) came forward to donate ₹5 crore, equivalent to a day’s salary, to the Telangana CMRF for the victims of the recent floods in Telangana. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

Donations continue to pour in for Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Employees of State Bank of India (Telangana) came forward to donate ₹5 crore, equivalent to a day’s salary, to the CMRF for the flood victims. Chief general manager of SBI Hyderabad circle Rajesh Kumar, DGM Jitendar Kumar and others handed over the cheque to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, as per a post on X. 

Aurobindo Pharma donated ₹5 crore to the CMRF to aid the floods victims. In a post from the Telangana Chief Minister’s official handle on X, it was stated that the cheque was handed over by the pharma company’s vice-chairman and managing director K. Nithyananda Reddy, director Madan Mohan Reddy and others met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to hand over the cheque. AIG Hospitals donated ₹1 crore to the CMRF. Another hospital, Telugu actors too contributed towards the flood relief measures. 

