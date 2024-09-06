Donations pour in for flood victims in Telangana

Donations continue to pour in for Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Employees of State Bank of India (Telangana) came forward to donate ₹5 crore, equivalent to a day’s salary, to the CMRF for the flood victims. Chief general manager of SBI Hyderabad circle Rajesh Kumar, DGM Jitendar Kumar and others handed over the cheque to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, as per a post on X.

Aurobindo Pharma donated ₹5 crore to the CMRF to aid the floods victims. In a post from the Telangana Chief Minister’s official handle on X, it was stated that the cheque was handed over by the pharma company’s vice-chairman and managing director K. Nithyananda Reddy, director Madan Mohan Reddy and others met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to hand over the cheque. AIG Hospitals donated ₹1 crore to the CMRF. Another hospital, Telugu actors too contributed towards the flood relief measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.