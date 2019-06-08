Donations pour in for ₹1 funeral services

Moved by Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar’s scheme Anthima Yatra to conduct funeral services for needy families at cost of ₹1 from June 15, many donors have come forward to contribute to the cause.

Free kits promised

Rajgopal Reddy, managing director of Last Rites Indian Services Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, has assured supply of funeral kits for all communities free of cost. In a letter addressed to Karimnagar Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, Mr Reddy said he would supply 40-item funeral kits to the MCK for distribution as part of the scheme.

Similarly, district Marwadi Yuvamorcha leaders have handed over a ₹20,000-cheque for the Anthima Yatra scheme.

The Mayor has requested for generous donations through Bank of Baroda, Karimnagar branch, (account number 24840100015042 bearing IFSC code BARBOKARIMX).