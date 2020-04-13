Donate blood, BJP chief appeals to partymen

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon BJP Yuva Morcha workers to come forward to donate blood for needy patients, who are facing problems due to scarcity of blood stocks in the hospitals, on Monday.

Hospitals were having insufficient stock of blood after COVID-19 lockdown, which is leading to difficulties to emergency patients and also those suffering with Thalassemia disease who need blood transformation regularly. Hence, party workers should be ready for donate blood for needy patients.

The BJP president also appealed for celebrating the 129th birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar by paying tributes and distributing essential commodities to poor people by following social distancing.