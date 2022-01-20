Telangana

Dommata, a village donated as ‘Agraharam’

Members of Kotha Telangana Charitra found inscriptions on a rock that describes Dommata was a village donated to Brahmins after purchasing it by a local ruler. This village was located at Cheriyal mandal of Siddipet village.

There used to be a village in the past which got submerged under a vagu – Gurijakunta Vagu and a tank Krishnamma. After shifting their village to new location nearby the villagers brought some rocks with scriptures. They were found in the fields of new Dommata village by Kolipaka Srinivas, member of Kotha Telangana Charitra. The digitized photos were studied by Ramaraju Haragopal. “Paidimarri Naganayani, a local ruler brought this land donated the village to Brahmins. This was written in Telugu of 14th century,” informed Mr. Srinivas. However, the name of the ruler or the time of writing the scripture was not mentioned.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2022 6:53:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/dommata-a-village-donated-as-agraharam/article38297769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY