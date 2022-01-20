Dommata, a village donated as ‘Agraharam’

Members of Kotha Telangana Charitra found proofs

Members of Kotha Telangana Charitra found inscriptions on a rock that describes Dommata was a village donated to Brahmins after purchasing it by a local ruler. This village was located at Cheriyal mandal of Siddipet village.

There used to be a village in the past which got submerged under a vagu – Gurijakunta Vagu and a tank Krishnamma. After shifting their village to new location nearby the villagers brought some rocks with scriptures. They were found in the fields of new Dommata village by Kolipaka Srinivas, member of Kotha Telangana Charitra. The digitized photos were studied by Ramaraju Haragopal. “Paidimarri Naganayani, a local ruler brought this land donated the village to Brahmins. This was written in Telugu of 14th century,” informed Mr. Srinivas. However, the name of the ruler or the time of writing the scripture was not mentioned.