Domestic help decamps with valuables from Deputy CM’s residence in Banjara Hills; detained in West Bengal

A domestic help who decamped with cash and valuables from Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra’s residence in Banjara Hills was detained by Government Railway Police of Kharagpur, West Bengal. Hyderabad police said that he fled with ₹80,000 cash and some silver ornaments.

Banjara Hills ACP S. Venkat Reddy said that the man, Roshan Kumar, a native of Bihar, was hired as a domestic help and was residing at the duplex villa located on road number 14 of Banjara Hills. “The valuables were kept inside an almirah on the first floor bedroom, which was kept locked by the Minister’s wife after they shifted to Praja Bhavan in Panjagutta. Roshan broke into the room about four days ago and fled with the cash and silver ornaments,” said the ACP.

The burglary was noticed by the Minister’s cameraman, who is also an occupant of the house. “He noticed Roshan missing for the last two days and found the locked bedroom ransacked when he checked the house,” added the officer.

While efforts were on to trace him, the GRP of West Bengal detained Roshan upon suspicion and seized the stolen loot from him. A team from Hyderabad police has gone to West Bengal to bring the man under transit warrant.

