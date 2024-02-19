ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs shot dead in Mahabubnagar: suspect taken into custody

February 19, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An ex-serviceman was taken into custody by the Mahabubnagar police in connection with the shooting of 20 dogs at Ponnakal village in Addakal mandal by a gang of four persons in the wee hours of February 16. The police also said a number of villagers have come forward as eyewitnesses.

Senior officials from the Mahbubnagar police said they have taken a man, an ex-serviceman, into custody for questioning. “We have taken eyewitness accounts from several villagers who were able to identify the make and model of the car. Based on that, CCTV footage from the nearby toll plaza is being checked. They also revealed that the men involved in the shooting were ‘out of towners’,” said the official, adding that official arrests are yet to be made.

The culprits had reportedly used country-made pistols for the shooting.

