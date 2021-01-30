Dogs maul boy to death

Two other boys escape

A pack of dogs attacked and killed a nine-year-old boy near Musi River at Bahadurpura on Saturday.

As per preliminary information from GHMC Veterinary wing officials, the boy, Mohammed Ayan, along with a couple of friends, went to the open grasslands close to Musi River to fly kites.

A pack of dogs habituated to attack and kill sheep/goats grazing in the open space, reached the location.

When the boys tried to drive them away by throwing stones, the canines turned around and attacked them.

While two boys ran away, Ayan fell down and became easy victim to the attacking pack.

A case of suspicious death was filed in the Bahadurpura police station, officials informed.

As a follow up measure, dogs from both banks of the river will be rounded up starting from Sunday, vaccinated for rabies, and operated upon for birth control, they said, without specifying how that could prevent future attacks.