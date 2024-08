A street dog that had accidentally fallen in a large open well in Mangalampalli of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday has been rescued. It was saved by police and fire services personnel who reached the village following an alert by the residents. They lifted the animal out of the well using a cot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.