Dog rescued from a well after three days, in Telangana

The rescue operation lasted for 40 minutes

March 19, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
Four members from Animal Warriors Conservation Society, a voluntary organisation rescued a community dog from a 50-foot-deep well on the outskirts of the Siddipet town, Telangana. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a daredevil operation, a community dog was rescued from a 50-foot-deep well on the outskirts of the Siddipet town recently

The dog slipped into the well and stayed there for three days, before information was passed on to the helpline of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society, a voluntary organisation engaged in animal rescue operations.

A team of four from the organisation Sanjib Das, Romen Das, Arun Das, and Heman Miching rushed to the spot the same day, and helped the animal out in an operation that lasted for 40 minutes. A video shared by the group showed Sanjib Das clambering into the well to bring up the canine.

“The well had a water level of 20 feet, and our team members had to get down 30 feet into the well to reach the dog, which was sitting at the tip of the water. The overwhelming fear was that the rescue effort would scare the dog into jumping into the water,” shared Pradeep Nair, the person who founded the organisation five years ago.

The team members could reach out to the dog through friendly gestures, and bring it out safely.

In case of the need for animal/bird rescue, the organisation can be reached on the helpline 9697887888.

