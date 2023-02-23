ADVERTISEMENT

Dog control measures to be intensified in municipal corporations

February 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has issued directives to all the municipal corporations, including the GHMC, to make arrangements to enhance the capacity of conducting Animal Birth Control operations and increasing the number of dog catching teams and vehicles to effectively attend complaints and achieve 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs.

A memo was issued on Thursday, a day after the review by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, detailing all the measures to be taken to control street dog population and prevent dog bite. The orders came on the heels of the mauling to death of a four-year-old boy by stray dogs in Amberpet.

High-density stray dog areas should be identified, involving resident welfare associations, slum level federations and town level federations so that focused action was taken, the instructions said. Data about dog bite cases may be obtained from the IPM, Narayanguda, and Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, to conduct special drives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wide publicity should be given to the GHMC’s grievance platforms so that aggressive and unsterilised dogs were reported. Meat shops, hotels and function halls should be restrained from throwing non-vegetarian food out on the road, and disposing garbage in public places.

Services of self-help groups, sanitation staff and MEPMA staff may be roped in to spread awareness about street dog behaviour. The GHMC should draw a plan, within a month, to contact all resident welfare associations, slum- and town-level federations to create awareness about feeding street dogs and reporting rogue dogs. Intensive efforts should be made to capture and sterilise the dogs around Musi river, Defence areas and also forest areas.

Awareness should be created about responsible pet ownership and street dog adoption, and bill boards/hoardings should be installed to highlight appropriate behaviour towards dogs. Water bowls should be kept at locations away from public movement to reduce aggression among stray dogs, the directions said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US