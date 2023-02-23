Dog control measures to be intensified in municipal corporations

February 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has issued directives to all the municipal corporations, including the GHMC, to make arrangements to enhance the capacity of conducting Animal Birth Control operations and increasing the number of dog catching teams and vehicles to effectively attend complaints and achieve 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs.

A memo was issued on Thursday, a day after the review by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, detailing all the measures to be taken to control street dog population and prevent dog bite. The orders came on the heels of the mauling to death of a four-year-old boy by stray dogs in Amberpet.

High-density stray dog areas should be identified, involving resident welfare associations, slum level federations and town level federations so that focused action was taken, the instructions said. Data about dog bite cases may be obtained from the IPM, Narayanguda, and Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, to conduct special drives.

Wide publicity should be given to the GHMC’s grievance platforms so that aggressive and unsterilised dogs were reported. Meat shops, hotels and function halls should be restrained from throwing non-vegetarian food out on the road, and disposing garbage in public places.

Services of self-help groups, sanitation staff and MEPMA staff may be roped in to spread awareness about street dog behaviour. The GHMC should draw a plan, within a month, to contact all resident welfare associations, slum- and town-level federations to create awareness about feeding street dogs and reporting rogue dogs. Intensive efforts should be made to capture and sterilise the dogs around Musi river, Defence areas and also forest areas.

Awareness should be created about responsible pet ownership and street dog adoption, and bill boards/hoardings should be installed to highlight appropriate behaviour towards dogs. Water bowls should be kept at locations away from public movement to reduce aggression among stray dogs, the directions said.