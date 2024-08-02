ADVERTISEMENT

Dog bites 21 children in Balangar division

Updated - August 02, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A dog, suspected to be rabid, attacked and bit 21 persons, all children, in Balanagar division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

All the children were below 10 years of age and residents of Raju Colony, Vinayak Nagar, Sai Nagar and Navjeevan Nagar, said corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy.

The children were given first aid at the local primary health centre and referred to the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, for anti-rabies shots. The dog was caught by the residents and handed over to the GHMC, said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy cited another incident from Fatehnagar in which another dog went on a biting spree, injuring 12 persons. The dog in this instance was beaten to death by residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US