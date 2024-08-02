Dog bites 21 children in Balangar division

A dog, suspected to be rabid, attacked and bit 21 persons, all children, in Balanagar division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

All the children were below 10 years of age and residents of Raju Colony, Vinayak Nagar, Sai Nagar and Navjeevan Nagar, said corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy.

The children were given first aid at the local primary health centre and referred to the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, for anti-rabies shots. The dog was caught by the residents and handed over to the GHMC, said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy cited another incident from Fatehnagar in which another dog went on a biting spree, injuring 12 persons. The dog in this instance was beaten to death by residents.

