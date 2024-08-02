GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dog bites 21 children in Balangar division

Updated - August 02, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A dog, suspected to be rabid, attacked and bit 21 persons, all children, in Balanagar division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

All the children were below 10 years of age and residents of Raju Colony, Vinayak Nagar, Sai Nagar and Navjeevan Nagar, said corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy.

The children were given first aid at the local primary health centre and referred to the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, for anti-rabies shots. The dog was caught by the residents and handed over to the GHMC, said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy cited another incident from Fatehnagar in which another dog went on a biting spree, injuring 12 persons. The dog in this instance was beaten to death by residents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.