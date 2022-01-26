Doctors suspended for denying admission to COVID positive pregnant woman

The superintendent and duty doctor of a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Achampet, Nagarkurnool, were suspended with immediate effect for denying admission to a COVID positive pregnant woman on Tuesday.

Health Minister Harish Rao had directed officials to take action against the staff concerned. Stating that denying admission is an act of gross negligence and violation of rules by the staff concerned, commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy issued orders on Wednesday suspending the superintendent, Dr. Krishna, and duty doctor Dr. Hari Babu.

Superintendent of the District Hospital in Nagarkurnool was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to the TVVP commissioner. The officials said that instructions were issued earlier to all hospital administrations not to deny admission to pregnant women with COVID.

Three days ago, a COVID positive woman from Maharashtra delivered a child at Government Hospital in Nirmal. Another pregnant woman with the infection gave birth at Mother and Child Health centre in Jangaon.