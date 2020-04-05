Doctors, staff having a tough time handling returnees

There is a greater possibility of the viral infection spreading at the isolation wards, thanks to the obstinacy of the COVID-19 suspect Jamaat returnees who, according to sources, are violating all laid down procedures of quarantine.

Doctors and other staff manning the isolation wards have become wary of the fact which eventually led to authorities toughening the measures to ensure that nothing unpleasant happens.

“Right from day one, it was difficult to handle them (persons in quarantine). On the intervening night of April 1 and 2, they complained of bathrooms not being clean, demanded sugar-less tea in the dead of the night claiming they were diabetics,” a staffer lamented recalling the difficult hours.

“The persons in question also demanded better beds to sleep on and occupied the doctors’ room, literally, making the latter flee. All concerned were scared and brought these happenings to the notice of higher-ups,” another source disclosed.

Reports have also emerged that many inmates say their prayers together and eat together. This, according to experts, was violation of the social distancing norms.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, however, said that the problem was under control. “Our consistent efforts in counselling them have yielded results and they are cooperating with doctors and staff,” he affirmed.

While this is the scenario of the insides of an isolation ward, defiance among suspects was also seen outside. A case in point is the events connected with the isolation of suspects, who are primary contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient in the district.

While being taken to isolation wards in vehicles at night, a couple of them were seen deliberately spitting on the road. “Fortunately, they did not spit on humans,” observed a staffer.