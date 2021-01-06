Doctors remove toy bulb from boy’s throat

HYDERABAD

06 January 2021 00:12 IST

Doctors at a private hospital removed a toy serial bulb lodged in the bronchus of a nine-year-old boy from Mahbubnagar.

The boy swallowed the serial bulb while playing and struggled to breathe. His parents rushed him to Medicover Hospitals. CT Scan reports showed the foreign body was lodged in right main bronchus extending to the lower bronchus.

Paediatric Rigid Bronchoscopy was performed under general anaesthesia. Interventional pulmonologist at the hospital, A. Raghukanth said a narrow barrel was inserted into the lungs, and a telescope sent through it to get visuals. Thereafter, forceps were inserted to extract the bulb.

The boy was doing fine after the procedure and was discharged.