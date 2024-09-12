Doctors recommend genetic screening before use of cardiac drugs

Genetic screening before prescribing cardiac drugs should become mandatory since the incidence of ‘Clopidogrel’ resistance and ‘Statin’ intolerance is on the rise, as per a study on patients in Telangana, said clinicians and surgeons at a workshop held by Genome Foundation here on Thursday.

Drugs like Clopidogrel and Statin are usually prescribed to patients who suffer heart attack or stroke to prevent blocks in blood vessels. Such blocks can also occur in other organs of the body such as kidney, eye, liver and brain, leading to organ damage. Genetic screening of patients using Clopidogrel and Statin had revealed that 26% of patients were found to be poor metabolisers and 13% were ultra rapid metabolisers. The study was mostly carried out in Telangana population, showing a higher percentage of such adverse genotypes in the population.

Clopidogrel is an anti-clotting drug. If a patient is a poor metaboliser, they have to be prescribed alternative anti-clotting drugs to prevent blood clotting. If it is prescribed to an ultra rapid metaboliser, it results in internal bleeding, other serious complications and, sometimes, death.

For ultra rapid metaboliser, to prevent the risk of bleeding, the dosage should be decreased whereas the dosage should be increased for intermediate metaboliser.

Statin drugs are primarily prescribed for treating patients suffering from heart diseases and hypercholesterolemia. Statins are associated with muscle-related symptoms, referred to as myopathy or muscle toxicity of different categories.

Genetic screening for these variants aids clinicians to choose type of statin as well as non-statin drugs, especially in patients with complete Statin intolerance to lower lipid levels, said the health professionals.

Doctors, including B. Soma Raju, Prasada Rao (NIMS former director) and M. Srinivasa Rao (Apollo Hospitals), participated in the workshop, according to a press release.