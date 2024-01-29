Doctors perform heart transplant on 25-year-old man from AP

January 29, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, have performed a successful heart transplant and saved the life of a 25-year-old software professional hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

The patient, Dinesh, was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP), causing disruptions in his daily life due to shortness of breath. Despite undergoing an Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (AICD) implantation, his condition did not improve. Seeking expert guidance, Mr. Dinesh consulted Dr. A. Nagesh, a cardiothoracic and heart transplant surgeon at Care Hospitals.

Following an evaluation, it was concluded that a heart transplant was the only solution. Mr. Dinesh was registered with Jeevandan, and after a wait of over two months, a suitable heart donor was identified. The medical team led by Dr. Nagesh mobilised to harvest the heart from a brain-dead patient involved in a road traffic accident, at another hospital. The entire procedure was meticulously coordinated by Dr. Ajit Singh, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

“Mr. Dinesh’s failing heart was replaced within an hour. The collaborative effort of surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff over two weeks has resulted in the patient’s quick recovery,” said Dr. Nagesh.

Dr. Swarnalatha, Head of Jeevandan, expressed pride in the success of their organ donation programme and extended gratitude to the government of Telangana for their support. She emphasised the programme’s transformative impact on saving lives and fostering a legacy of generosity in the community.