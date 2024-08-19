GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College extend gratitude to Telangana-JUDA

Published - August 19, 2024 02:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Interns and students of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata expressed their gratitude to the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) for their solidarity in pursuit of justice.

“Your support has been invaluable during this challenging time. You have rightly highlighted the urgency of making our voices heard and demanding decisive action to ensure our safety,” stated a letter from the doctors of RG Kar College.

“We urge you to continue raising your voices alongside ours, ensuring that justice is served and that such heinous acts never go unanswered. As you so aptly put it, we stand together not only in mourning but in defiance of a system that has too often failed to protect those who serve it,” the letter added.

