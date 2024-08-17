ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors, medics hold protest in Karimnagar, seek justice for Kolkata rape-murder victim’s family, safety of medical fraternity

Published - August 17, 2024 09:20 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar witnessed an outpouring of outrage of medical fraternity over the recent brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata as doctors and medical students staged a massive protest in the town on Saturday demanding deterrent punishment to the perpetrators of the grisly crime and justice for the victim’s family.

Slogans such as ‘Save the Saviours’ and ‘Enact a Central law to curb attacks on members of the medical fraternity’ rent the air during the protest demonstration by medics outside the Collectorate.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took part in the demonstrations in the town and elsewhere in the district in response to the call given by the IMA for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services on August 17.

Immediate past president of IMA State chapter B.N. Rao and others addressed the demonstration. People from various walks of life extended their support to the protests by doctors and medical students to press for the declaration of all hospitals as safe zones.

In a statement, the Karimnagar Bar Association general secretary Bethi Mahender Reddy alleged that the gruesome rape and murder of a woman medic while on duty in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata exposed the failure of the hospital administration to ensure safety of the doctors and medics in the State-run hospital.

He further accused the persons at the helm in West Bengal of attempting to shield the accused instead of taking measures to ensure speedy justice to the victim’s family.

