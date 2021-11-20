Doctors’ body seeks restoration of in-service quota

HYDERABAD

20 November 2021 20:26 IST

Members of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) have demanded that the in-service quota provisions, which were effective up to 2017, to be restored and the recently-issued GO no.155 to be struck down.

They said GO no.27 issued in April 2017 stated that 30% of seats in clinical broad specialities and 50% of seats in pre and para clinical specialities in degree and diploma courses are reserved for in-service candidates. This was applicable in both government and private medical colleges.

“However, GO 155, issued a few days ago, states that 20% seats in postgraduate clinical broad specialities and 30% seats in postgraduate pre and para clinical broad specialities for degree and diploma courses are reserved for in-service candidates in government medical colleges,” the members said at a press conference held at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

TPHDA president Kathi Janardhan has demanded that GO 155 be struck down and GO 27 be restored. Members of the association said they got to know about GO 155 through the prospectus issued by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences on Friday.

MBBS graduates who work as regular medical officers in Primary Health Centres are called as in-service candidates. “A minimum of two years’ work in tribal areas, or three years in rural areas is needed to be eligible for the quota. After availing the quota and studying PG, we have to work for five years in government jobs,” said C Shyam Sundar, a member of the association.

He, along with the others, have said that since they do not get the same amount of time like others preparing for PG entrance exams, the quota would help them. They added that if the required advantage is not provided, one would not be keen to join as medical officers in rural areas.

Vice-president of the association L. Ram Babu, and doctors from other associations were present at the press conference.