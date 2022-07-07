Doctors at KIMS operate on Iraqi girls with Scoliosis

Minors suffered from congenital spinal deformity

Doctors at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad have operated on two girls from Iraq, who were suffering from Scoliosis — a spinal deformity. Complex surgery was performed to address the issue. Iraq government has sponsored charges for the surgeries.

A couple who hail from Baghdad, Iraq, have two daughters who are aged 14 and 17. The parents observed the issue shortly after birth of the children.

Doctors in Bagdhad who performed diagnosis tests identified that the girls had a complex type of congenital spinal deformity with multiple fused vertebral bones and ribs which cause pressure on the lungs and heart.

The parents met several doctors and surgeons. Surgery was associated with a high risk of injury to the spinal cord. The parents bought their two daughters to the KIMS Hospital. They have consulted Dr Suresh Cheekatla. The surgery was performed with the support of a team led by anaesthesiologist Naresh Kumar.

Dr. Suresh said that they made both the children walk a day after the surgery. “A special spinal rehabilitation team at KIMS Hospital worked in this regard. Both the children were discharged in good health five days after the operation,” he said.