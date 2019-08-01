Doctors at govt. hospitals protest against NMC Bill

Junior and senior doctors at government hospitals across Telangana staged protest against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill on Thursday.

Though the Indian medical Association (IMA) gave a call for shutdown of elective medical services at all private clinics and corporate hospitals, out-patient services were offered without interruptions at the private establishments.

“Junior doctors across the State boycotted elective medical services at government hospitals. Though the protests will continue, we will resume elective medical services from Thursday,” said Dr. M. Naresh, president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association-Osmania Medical College unit. Besides, senior doctors staged protest for an hour on Wednesday morning.

The NMC Bill was passed in Lok Sabha.

Among the many sections of the bill they are against, doctors have highlighted Section 32 which states that limited licence could be granted to practice medicine at mid-level as Community Health Provider to people connected with modern scientific medical profession.

The IMA members earlier said that the term Community Health Provider is vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to register under NMC and be licensed to practice modern medicine. Besides, the protesting doctors said that the bill allows private medical colleges to fix fees for 50 % of seats in the private colleges which will make medical education unaffordable to students with poor finances.