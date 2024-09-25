Doctors at GGH Mahabubnagar deliver 41 babies in 24 hours

Doctors at the Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar, reported an achievement by safely delivering 41 babies within a span of 24 hours on Friday (September 20, 2024). Of those, 30 deliveries were performed via Caesarean section, while the remaining 11 were natural births. “All mothers and newborns are in good health,” confirmed hospital superintendent Sampath Kumar Singh. He credited the success to the dedication of the doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff, who worked diligently to ensure the safety of both mothers and babies.

