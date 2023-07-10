Doctorate for study on air quality in Hyderabad

July 10, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Hyderabad

Shruthi Devulapalli, a senior associate at Novartis, a renowned pharmaceutical group, has been conferred with a Ph.D degree in Environmental Science from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad.

Her thesis, titled ‘A Study on the Air Quality of Hyderabad – Pre-COVID, during COVID Lockdown and Post COVID Conditions’, presents pioneering research on the impact of various air pollutants on the city’s atmosphere, a statement said. She was guided by senior professor of Geology, P. Madhusudhana Reddy. Shruthi completed her masters’ degree in Environmental Engineering from USA.

Ms.Devulapalli conducted an experimental research methodology and employed statistical data analysis to investigate major air pollutants affecting Hyderabad city. Her study encompassed the analysis of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, ammonia, nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and ozone. Six distinct locations within the city were selected for data collection during three distinct time periods — pre-COVID, during the COVID lockdown, and post-COVID conditions.

