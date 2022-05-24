Doctor who demanded bribe to issue fitness certificate suspended

A doctor at Area Hospital in Kondapur who had allegedly demanded money to issue fitness certificate for driver’s licence was suspended on Monday. Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao who received the complaints has suspended Dr Murthi.

Mr Harish Rao spoke to the security person, and the person who was asked the money to know details of the incident. They said that ₹ 500 was demanded. He warned that strict action would be taken if such incidents occur again.

The Health Minister who paid a surprise visit to the Area Hospital on Monday morning visited different sections of the hospital and spoke to the patients, staff there. He directed the staff not to ask patients to buy medicines outside, and not to refer scans or examinations outside the hospital. He has appreciated that more than 60% deliveries are normal deliveries.